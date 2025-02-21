Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,732 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $12,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 69.8% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Barclays increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.87.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $127.35 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $132.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.