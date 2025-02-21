Truist Financial Corp Has $11.64 Million Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $11,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,983,000 after purchasing an additional 424,042 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

SMH opened at $257.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.78 and its 200-day moving average is $245.19. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $193.72 and a 1-year high of $283.07. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

