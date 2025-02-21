Truist Financial Corp Has $12.52 Million Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Saia were worth $12,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Saia by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,255,000 after acquiring an additional 24,351 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Saia by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 692,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,761,000 after purchasing an additional 64,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Saia by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 303,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,744,000 after purchasing an additional 31,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 261,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,670,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $453.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $482.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.82. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.79. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $358.90 and a 12 month high of $628.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Saia from $465.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Saia from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Saia from $561.00 to $544.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Saia from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.41.

Insider Transactions at Saia

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Batteh sold 700 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.09, for a total transaction of $350,063.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,299.34. This trade represents a 17.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,500. The trade was a 9.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,181. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading

