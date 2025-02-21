Truist Financial Corp Has $12.96 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $382.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $375.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.06. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $285.24 and a 12 month high of $386.44.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

