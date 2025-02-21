Truist Financial Corp Has $14.57 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 306,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 28,529 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $14,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Corning alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Corning by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Corning by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corning by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $51.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.58. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 89.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 193.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Corning

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $435,722.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,486. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.