Truist Financial Corp Increases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,463 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $12,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7,744.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST opened at $50.52 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.