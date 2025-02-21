Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.10% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $12,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $103.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.43 and a 1 year high of $108.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.88.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

