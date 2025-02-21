Truist Financial Corp Purchases 1,450 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $12,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,181,357,000 after buying an additional 29,489 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,694,585,000 after buying an additional 185,422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,851,160,000 after buying an additional 173,642 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,920,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,740,348,000 after buying an additional 43,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,612,583,000 after buying an additional 19,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,462.35.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,311.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,304.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,319.33. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,136.27 and a 52-week high of $1,451.32. The company has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,315.93, for a total value of $7,200,768.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $28,355,659.64. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total transaction of $4,077,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,616. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,647 shares of company stock worth $151,878,163 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

