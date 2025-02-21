Truist Financial Corp Purchases 34,180 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,180 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $13,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,536,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,939,000 after acquiring an additional 49,201 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,858,000 after acquiring an additional 51,590 shares during the period. Tlwm lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 823,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 791,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,310,000 after acquiring an additional 34,323 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 760,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,493,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average is $54.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $49.84 and a one year high of $57.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.7673 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

