Truist Financial Corp Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 187,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $11,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $63.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $45.46 and a 52 week high of $70.25.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.