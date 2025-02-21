Truist Financial Corp Reduces Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,756 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $11,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 104.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,920,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,950 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,916,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,335,000 after acquiring an additional 35,289 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 11.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,247,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,650,000 after acquiring an additional 130,170 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,205,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,398,000 after acquiring an additional 74,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 853,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,950.04. This trade represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FBIN shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $66.63 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 22.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.60%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

