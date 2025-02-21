Truist Financial Corp Sells 11,757 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 274,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,757 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $12,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in TC Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,123,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,863,000 after purchasing an additional 551,980 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,576,000. Finally, Rogco LP boosted its position in TC Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Rogco LP now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Veritas raised shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of TRP opened at $45.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.61. The company has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $50.37.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.68%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

