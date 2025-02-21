Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,613 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in F5 were worth $13,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,489,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,208,763,000 after acquiring an additional 191,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in F5 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,187,222 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $701,825,000 after buying an additional 16,663 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in F5 by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,995 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $345,560,000 after buying an additional 117,080 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in F5 by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $90,090,000 after buying an additional 81,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in F5 by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 377,387 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $83,101,000 after buying an additional 27,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F5 news, Director Marianne Budnik sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total transaction of $221,639.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,876.50. The trade was a 29.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.26, for a total value of $75,206.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,452. This represents a 55.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,455,057 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of FFIV opened at $304.60 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $159.01 and a one year high of $313.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.95 and a 200 day moving average of $239.96.

F5 announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network technology company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Barclays raised their price objective on F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on F5 from $246.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.00.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

