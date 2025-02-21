Truist Financial Corp Sells 17,036 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,036 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $13,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 196,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,670,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,652.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 402,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,412,000 after buying an additional 398,292 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,257,000 after buying an additional 51,713 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,818,000 after buying an additional 21,755 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP opened at $108.70 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

