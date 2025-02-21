Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,063 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $14,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 2,181.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in Baker Hughes by 1,045.1% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 889,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 811,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 442.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $49.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.09.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

