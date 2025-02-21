Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 15.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Twilio by 235.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 54,310 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 50,490.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 399,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,066,000 after purchasing an additional 398,872 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9,679.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 89,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after buying an additional 88,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth $2,183,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $173,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,990,140.69. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $509,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,576 shares in the company, valued at $13,813,360. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,889 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Baird R W upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.91.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $117.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of -184.25, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $151.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.01 and a 200 day moving average of $91.78.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

