United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $14,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $694.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $733.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $769.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.48 and a twelve month high of $896.98.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.00.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

