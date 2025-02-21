Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 48,740 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,740 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

SEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

