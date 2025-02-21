Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 37,980.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 116,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,389,000 after buying an additional 116,600 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,083 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $92.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $78.27 and a one year high of $99.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.42.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

