Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,691,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,692 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $45,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 12,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 20,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $340,198.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 32,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,711.47. This represents a 38.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE VSH opened at $19.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.52 and a beta of 1.12. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $24.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Further Reading

