Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock Holdings Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 95,880.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,569,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,027,000 after acquiring an additional 19,623 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,416,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,718,000 after acquiring an additional 48,384 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,002,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.8% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,781,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,619,000 after acquiring an additional 128,558 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.08.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $324.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $317.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.73, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $245.04 and a 1 year high of $334.99.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -352.00%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

