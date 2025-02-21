Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $46,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 649.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $151.08 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $151.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $522,883.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,474,708.10. This trade represents a 2.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on YUM. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.37.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

