Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 649.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 1.9 %

YUM opened at $151.08 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $151.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.93. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $141.00 price target (down from $153.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $158.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.37.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Yum! Brands

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $522,883.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,474,708.10. This trade represents a 2.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.