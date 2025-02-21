Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,090.0% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ZBH opened at $103.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.48. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.69 and a 52 week high of $133.90. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

