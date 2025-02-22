10,190 Shares in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 919,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after acquiring an additional 155,210 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,085,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,824,000 after acquiring an additional 502,840 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 639.9% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MFA. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

NYSE MFA opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 2.11. MFA Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.06 million. MFA Financial had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.84%.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

