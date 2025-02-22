103,508 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 103,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $104.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.47. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.69 and a 12-month high of $133.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

