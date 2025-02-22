10,416 Shares in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,197,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,540,000 after acquiring an additional 42,869 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 9.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 602,311 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 7.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,582,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 189,109 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 982,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,484,000 after acquiring an additional 82,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oriental Harbor Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth about $8,964,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

Shares of SOUN stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

In related news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $409,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,154.99. This represents a 15.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 465,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $6,999,525.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,299,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,579,185.92. This trade represents a 16.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,752,918 shares of company stock valued at $45,176,843 in the last three months. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

