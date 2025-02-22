115,701 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Purchased by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Eaton by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 27,075.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,024 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,203 shares in the company, valued at $15,379,403.94. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total transaction of $534,554.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,696. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $297.11 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $255.65 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The stock has a market cap of $117.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $331.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETN. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.05.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

