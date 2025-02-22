16,114 Shares in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,114 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nokia Oyj Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE:NOK opened at $4.94 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.85.
Get Our Latest Research Report on NOK
About Nokia Oyj
Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nokia Oyj
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.