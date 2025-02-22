20,468 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $55,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $52,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $212,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $415,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 47,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $432,333.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,188.77. The trade was a 14.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 170,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $1,643,278.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,647,539.44. This represents a 38.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 397,005 shares of company stock worth $3,771,433. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $8.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Bank of America raised Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group raised Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $4.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

