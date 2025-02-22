21,504 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,504 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $33,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F opened at $9.29 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

