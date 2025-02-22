22,083 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Acquired by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,083 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 55,740 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,445,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $236.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.99. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $198.21 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Several equities analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

