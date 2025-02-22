23,800 Shares in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG) Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MCIA Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Platinum Group Metals Stock Down 9.7 %

PLG opened at $1.30 on Friday. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.82 million, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Platinum Group Metals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

