Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Cut by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Accenture by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Accenture from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.22.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.47, for a total transaction of $3,468,574.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,625.26. This represents a 42.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angie Y. Park sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.38, for a total value of $242,750.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,892.12. This represents a 7.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,280 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,190 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $364.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $278.69 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.12. The firm has a market cap of $228.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $17.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

