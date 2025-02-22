AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 57,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 35,529 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Price Performance

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $11.36.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

