AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as C$11.55 and last traded at C$11.54, with a volume of 62148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.20.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Specifically, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$232,260.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGF.B has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGF Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.46.

AGF Management Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$728.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73.

AGF Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.