Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,047 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 117.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 169.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 1,838.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Agilysys by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.68, for a total value of $725,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,076 shares in the company, valued at $22,533,787.68. This trade represents a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 1,870 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $250,598.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,082.09. This trade represents a 3.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,599 shares of company stock worth $8,913,222. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGYS opened at $77.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 96.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.76. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $142.64.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGYS shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

