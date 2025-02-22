Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Trading Down 5% – Here’s Why

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) shares fell 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 67,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 38,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Agricultural Bank of China Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.

Agricultural Bank of China Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.1164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Agricultural Bank of China’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

