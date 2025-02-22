Air Canada FY2026 EPS Forecast Reduced by Stifel Canada

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Canada in a research note issued on Monday, February 17th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.12. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share.

Air Canada Trading Down 2.6 %

OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $11.83 on Thursday. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89.

About Air Canada

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Air Canada had a return on equity of 80.37% and a net margin of 7.82%.

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.