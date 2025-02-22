Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $118.00 to $190.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. 32,159,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 28,848,545 shares.The stock last traded at $143.23 and had previously closed at $135.97.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rings Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rings Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 7,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $341.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.88.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

