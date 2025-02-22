Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $127.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.24. Allegion has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $156.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack bought 8,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,920. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John H. Stone purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.70 per share, with a total value of $1,055,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,951,676.70. This represents a 6.64 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Allegion in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

