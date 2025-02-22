Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 79,463 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 227.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,463 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 28.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,210,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,156,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,645,000 after purchasing an additional 305,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,628,000 after purchasing an additional 128,397 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,963,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,266,000 after purchasing an additional 195,966 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,348,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,085,000 after buying an additional 284,106 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.42.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $775,460.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,282. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.