Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,138 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Argan during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Argan during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Argan by 68.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Argan during the third quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Argan during the third quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Argan Stock Performance

NYSE:AGX opened at $133.78 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.15 and a 52-week high of $191.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.79 and its 200 day moving average is $125.92.

Argan Announces Dividend

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The construction company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.74. Argan had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.60 million. The firm’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Argan’s payout ratio is 31.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AGX shares. CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Argan in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Hibbert Watson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.05, for a total transaction of $1,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,491,050.55. The trade was a 16.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 7,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $1,220,666.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,099.68. The trade was a 38.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,185 shares of company stock worth $3,105,359 over the last ninety days. 11.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

