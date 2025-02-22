Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBIN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 104.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,920,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,950 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the third quarter worth about $17,621,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,170,000. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,953,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 11.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,247,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,650,000 after buying an additional 130,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FBIN shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $65.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.44. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.60%.

In other news, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,950.04. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

