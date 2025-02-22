Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,939 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STLA. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 74.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,605,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,492 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Stellantis by 464.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,246,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,500 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,679,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Stellantis by 26.3% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 9,089,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conifer Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Stellantis by 26.4% in the third quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “inline” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.34.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

