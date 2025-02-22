Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 54.1% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average is $74.24. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $84.88.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 85.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.91.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

