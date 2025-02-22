Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 7,103 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $130.42 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.12 and a 52 week high of $139.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.68. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

