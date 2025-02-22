Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,893 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 16,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BNP Paribas decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,748.60. The trade was a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MNST stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average is $50.97. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

