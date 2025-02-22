Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 33,700 Shares of DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,700 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of DallasNews worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in DallasNews by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 47,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,167 shares in the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DallasNews Trading Down 5.9 %

DALN opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.52. DallasNews Co. has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $7.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40.

About DallasNews

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and sells newspapers in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Al Dia, an online Spanish-language newspapers. It also offers digital advertising and marketing services, such as strategic marketing services, consulting, branding, paid media strategy and management, creative services, search optimization, direct mail, and sale of promotional materials, as well as provides multi-channel marketing solutions through subscription sales of the company's cloud-based software.

