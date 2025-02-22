Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 8,020 Shares of Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,112,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Zepp Health worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $14.65 price target on Zepp Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Zepp Health Price Performance

NYSE:ZEPP opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.68. Zepp Health Co. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Zepp Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura.

Featured Articles

